Penn State's road to a fifth national title continues when the Big Ten tournament gets underway at Rutgers next week.

The Nittany Lions and their conference colleagues got some good news on Thursday when the NCAA released its conference allocations, awarding the Big Ten 79 automatic qualifiers out of 283 total automatic qualifiers.

The Big Ten led the way followed by the Big 12 which has 54 automatic qualifiers and the EIWA with 44 qualifiers.

The breakdown of Big Ten qualifiers at each weight is as follows:

125 pounds — 8 bids

133 pounds — 7 bids

141 pounds — 8 bids

149 pounds — 10 bids

157 pounds — 6 bids

165 pounds — 8 bids

174 pounds — 9 bids

184 pounds — 10 bids

197 pounds — 6 bids

285 pounds — 7 bids

The Nittany Lions have a good chance to qualify wrestlers at nine of the ten weights, with the toughest opportunity coming at 157 where coach Cael Sanderson said he hasn't decided who'll suit up for the Nittany Lions — Luke Gardner or Bo Pipher.

The easiest paths to the NCAA tournament are for Jarod Verkleeren at 149 pounds and Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds where they just need to finish inside the top-10 at the Big Ten tournament to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

The Big Ten tournament is March 7-8 and the NCAA Tournament is from March 19-21 in Minneapolis.