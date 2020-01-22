When it comes to managing his weight and his nerves, Jarod Verkleeren has to be more careful than most of his 35 teammates, but he's not looking for pity.

The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native is a Type 1 diabetic and has been from the time he was four, but to him, it's just the standard issue adversity that everyone has to go through in life.

"I'm a Type 1 diabetic so that's a challenge going into matches at times," Verkleeren said. "Everyone has different adversity, but everyone has it, so it's just how you deal with it and adapt to it to do what you need to do."

Verkleeren being a diabetic means he can't cut too much weight or else his blood sugar will be too low, and he similarly can't get amped up beforehand or else his blood sugar will spike and make him tired.

That's why you likely won't see Verkleeren flaunt after matches or get super hyped beforehand.

Because if he does, it'll begin to have negative physical effects and will adversely impact his wrestling.

"I just try to stay in my head and be present in the match," Verkleeren said. "Adrenaline spikes my blood sugar and having high blood sugar is gonna cause a lot of fatigue to my body and I won't be wrestling the same as I would, so just controlling that's really important for me."

As much as Verkleeren has had to learn over the years how to manage his diabetes as it relates to being a college wrestler, Cael Sanderson had to learn along with him.

Sanderson isn't shy about the fact that he's still learning even after 11 years at the helm of Penn State, but he admitted with Verkleeren, he's had to learn and adapt on the fly.

The question was never if Verkleeren could make it at this level — he's got the resume to back up the fact that he can.

"Jarod's a winner; he's a great wrestler, so he knows how to compete. It's an adjustment. We believe and I think Jarod believes if you're focused and disciplined enough and believe in yourself and are willing to pay the price, you can do anything," Sanderson said. "We have high hopes for him and we'd love to see him be very successful, obviously."

Sanderson, and most coaches for that matter, just don't have much experience in dealing with a diabetic athlete, let alone one who's got to constantly watch his weight and blood sugar levels.

"There just haven't really been any studies or any samples to learn from of kids that have done well at the Division I level with as serious of diabetes as what Jarod has," Sanderson said. "So it's just kind of been trying to figure things out as we go."

Verkleeren already earned the respect of his teammates for his wrestling prowess, but the way he's handled being a college wrestler and being a diabetic has drawn praise from Sanderson and teammate and two-time NCAA champion Vincenzo Joseph.

Verkleeren is 7-2 this year and has started the last five matches at 149 pounds for Penn State after being in a roster battle with NCAA qualifier Brady Berge a season ago.

Now with a roster spot all to himself, Verkleeren has found it easier to build confidence and improve on a more consistent basis, though he did acknowledge being locked in a battle to crack the lineup did have its benefits.

"Last year, I was kind of in and out of the lineup and it was like 'Am I wrestling this match or am I not?' so it was kind of stressful that way. This year, I just want to keep getting better," Verkleeren said. "I think it's good having that competition, but you can't let it get to you or else it's gonna take you down the wrong path.”

Sanderson has noticed Verkleeren's jump to another level this season and even if it was evident in his wrestling, Sanderson revealed there was another aspect of Verkleeren which gives away the strides he's made.

"He's just a little more relaxed, a little more confident. Just the look in his eyes has been better the last month," Sanderson said.

Verkleeren is in a weight class which was occupied by Penn State legends like Zain Retherford and Frank Molinaro, and while early on in his young career he hasn't had the same level of success, Sanderson isn't worried and neither is Joseph.

The two have been friends for a long time and Joseph did reveal there are times where Verkleeren's off because of his diabetes, but there's never any resentment or ill will — only support.

"It's not easy, especially in a sport like this with how much effort you have to put in dealing with something like that. But if he's feeling off or something like that or it's affecting him, you can kind of tell a little bit. He's one of our guys and just like everyone else we're gonna support them all the time," Joseph said. "Jarod's a really tough guy and he has to deal a lot with that and it just shows really how tough he is dealing with the grind of a college wrestling season."