It took longer than expected, but Cael Sanderson's Penn State team finally took the mat for the first time this season over the weekend.

The Nittany Lions traveled to Evanston, Illinois, for a tri-meet against Northwestern and Indiana and came out of the trip with two wins, though there were instances of uncertainty throughout the day.

It's still early in the season, and the Nittany Lions are slated to wrestle their third match in four days when they take on Wisconsin on Tuesday, but here are some early takeaways from Penn State's opening weekend.

Nittany Lions have concrete areas of improvement

Sanderson long made it known that the real test for any of his teams is how they perform in competitions, be it dual meets or in the postseason.

But for much of the season, the Nittany Lions were only able to practice as the team dealt with postponements and a team-wide pause due to positive coronavirus results.

Now though, with two matches under his team's belt, Sanderson feels as though it gives the coaches and wrestlers solid bases to improve upon and a true measure of where the team is, specifically for some of the younger wrestlers.

"These are short weeks, but we've just got to be efficient in what we're doing and really focused on the individuals and what they need individually," Sanderson told the Penn State Sports Network after the match. "There's fundamentals and basics that we need to work on and we saw that."

Even though time is of the essence and the schedule is condensed, Sanderson knows every other team in the conference is faced with the same situations.

That's why he's trying to capitalize on the time and matches that his team does have.

"Everyone's in the same boat so it's not like we're at any disadvantage," Sanderson said. "Everyone has the same challenges."

Veteran presences welcome, serve as a calming force

This iteration of Penn State's lineup is slated to be one of the youngest in recent years.

On Sunday, five wrestlers made their dual meet debuts for Penn State with mixed results.

Penn State's first match of the day saw three wrestlers — Joe Lee at 165 pounds, Carter Starocci at 174 pounds and Levko Higgins at 197 pounds — all suit up against Indiana.

Lee won his debut while Starocci, the No. 5 ranked 174-pounder, lost a 10-9 decision despite scoring eight unanswered points, and Higgins dropped a decision as well.

The second match of the day saw Terrell Barraclough at 149 pounds and Donovon Ball at 197 pounds both drop their debuts, though again Sanderson praised their potential.

There's room for improvement, and Sanderson recognizes the potential his young wrestlers have, but he said the more seasoned wrestlers are equally as integral to his team's success going forward.

"You need those foundation pieces, those rock pieces to just have the consistency and to bring that calmness," Sanderson said. "It helps everybody and everybody wrestles better."

Ultimately though, Sanderson is looking for consistency out of more than just his veterans.

"We're gonna obviously need more than just a few guys bringing that to the table, which I think we'll have — we'll see," he said.

Lineup uncertainties prevail

There has been much talk this year about the makeup of Penn State's lineup and who might slot in where, who could take a redshirt and other examples of early season speculation.

But this weekend's matches didn't necessarily answer any of those questions.

Penn State didn't travel with a 125-pounder and had to forfeit that weight in both duals,as none of the team's lightweights were medically cleared to compete.

That could prove to be an issue for the prolific program, which hasn't had an All-American at that weight in nearly five years.

There also seems to be a logjam in the middle of the lineup at 149 pounds, something that Sanderson said is common in college wrestling.

No. 10-ranked Jarod Verkleeren got the start in the first dual of the season but dropped a 4-3 decision to an unranked opponent. Sanderson turned to the redshirt freshman Barraclough in the second match of the weekend.

It's a weight Sanderson said isn't necessarily settled, but he knows it will need to be sooner rather than later.

At 197 pounds, expected starter and highly touted redshirt freshman Michael Beard didn't compete either as Sanderson went with Levko Higgins and Donovon Ball at that weight.

In a shortened season, Sanderson is taking stock in just how important it is to finalize the lineup, and he said the foundation is nearly in place after finally seeing his team compete.

"We've got to figure it out moving forward, but it's just great to compete," Sanderson said. "Hopefully we can start building from here."

