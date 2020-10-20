After taking a chance and putting on a freestyle event through the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club back in September, Cael Sanderson saw how well that event was received and opted to put on another one.

The club's second freestyle event on Rokfin in as many months, featured 12 bouts and pitted NCAA qualifiers, Olympians and NCAA champions all against each other.

The action started at 155 pounds with Penn State wrestler Terrell Barraclough beating former Lock Haven All-American Kyle Shoop by a score of 15-9.

Ten bouts later, the night's final matchup and main event was at 167 pounds.

It pitted three-time NCAA champion Jason Nolf from Penn State against NCAA champion for Arizona State and former Penn State All-American Bubba Jenkins.

Nolf shut out Jenkins and recorded a 10-0, first period tech fall to cap off the evening and end a dominant night for the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.

The night's second bout saw Penn State wrestler Jarod Verkleeren take on former Clarion NCAA qualifier Brock Zacherl, and though Zacherl jumped out to a 4-1 lead, it was Verkleeren who came out on top.

The Nittany Lion scored 14 unanswered points and won by 15-4 tech fall.

Former Olympic medalist and current NLWC member Jaime Espinal fell by 10-0 fall to former MInnesota All-American Brett Pfarr, giving the NLWC its first loss of the night in the third bout.

Another NLWC member picked up a tech fall during the night's fourth bout when two-time World bronze medalist Bekzod Abdurakhmonov beat former EIWA champion and two-time NCAA qualifier Nestor Taffur by a score of 12-2.

The first women's match, and the night's fifth bout, featured Olympic qualifier Jane Valencia taking on Vayle-Rae Baker at 60 kg.

Valencia put on an impressive offensive performance in the first NLWC event and continued her strong showing this time out, earning a 13-2 tech fall.

Last year's Southern Scuffle champion for Penn State Carter Starocci took on former Minnesota All-American Devin Skatzka and made easy work of the former Gopher, pinning him with a second left in the first period.

Highly-touted Penn State freshman Michael Beard took on Clarion's Greg Bulsak and jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but staved off a late comeback attempt by Bulsak to win by a 10-9 decision.

Penn State heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet made easy work of two-time ACC champion for Pitt Demetrius Thomas, recording a 10-0 tech fall in just around 45 seconds.

The night's second women's bout, and ninth overall, saw Alejandro Romero beat Alexis Porter by a score of 3-0.

In the night's 10th bout, Penn State freshman and four-time national prep champion Beau Bartlett dropped an 8-6 decision to former two-time Wyoming All-American Bryce Meredith.

The night's penultimate bout featured Penn State All-American Roman Bravo-Young against former three-time NCAA qualifier for Pitt Shelton Mack, and the Nittany Lion posted an 11-0 tech fall heading into the main event.

