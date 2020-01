David Taylor, a former three-time All-American Penn State wrestler, will be returning to competition at the Pan American Olympic Qualifier in Ottawa, Canada, this March.

Taylor announced the news on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Taylor is returning from a knee injury that he sustained last May that forced him out of competition.

During his Penn State career from 2009-2013, Taylor earned himself a national title and was the Hodge Trophy winner in 2013 — his last season as a Nittany Lion.