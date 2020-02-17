Almost a week after picking up a commitment from the nation's top-ranked 170-pounder, Alex Facundo, the Nittany Lions got another commit from a highly ranked recruit.

The Nittany Lions got a verbal commitment from Mifflin County wrestler Trey Kibe, who took home last year's PIAA title at 160 pounds and is currently the No. 2 ranked 170-pounder nationally.

Only a junior, Kibe told PennLive and the Centre Daily Times that he knew where he wanted to go and so didn't feel a need to wait when deciding whether or not to go to Penn State.

Kibe also said that his conversations with coach Cael Sanderson, the vision is for Kibe to compete at 184 pounds with the possibility of moving up to 197 further down the line.

However, the Nittany Lions have freshman Aaron Brooks at 184 and two prized freshman waiting in the wings at 174 in Carter Starocci and 197 in Michael Beard, respectively.

But with Kibe having two years of high school left coupled with the possibility of a redshirt year, it's very possible he slots in at the lineup in one of the upper weights as his career progresses.