Penn State has won six Big Ten titles under coach Cael Sanderson, including last year's, and while this year's Penn State team has had its ups and downs, the Nittany Lions got a boost on Friday.

The seeds and brackets were released and several Nittany Lions are well-positioned to make deep runs with three Penn Staters checking in at the top seed in their respective weight classes and two others seeded second.

The three top seeds are Nick Lee at 141 pounds, Vincenzo Joseph at 165 pounds and Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds.

All three will receive first-round byes.

Roman Bravo-Young and Mark Hall are seeded second at 133 pounds and 174 pounds, respectively, and will also receive first-round byes.

Here is the full list of seeds and first round matchups for the Nittany Lions:

125 pounds: No. 14 Brandon Meredith (PSU) v. No. 3 Patrick McKee (MINN)

133 pounds: No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young v. winner of No. 7 Sammy Alvarez (RU) and No. 10 Garrett Pepple (MSU)

141 pounds: No. 1 Nick Lee (PSU) v. winner of No. 8 Parker Filius (PUR) and No. 9 Cole Matiin (MICH)

149 pounds: No. 9 Jarod Verkleeren (PSU) v. No. 8 Yahya Thomas (NU)

157 pounds: No. 13 Bo Pipher (PSU) v. No. 4 Will Lewan (MICH)

165 pounds: No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph (PSU) v. winner of No. 8 Bailee O'Reilly (MINN) and No. 9 Drew Hughes (MSU)

174 pounds: No. 2 Mark Hall (PSU) v. winner of No. 7 Joey Gunther (ILL) and No. 10 Jared Krattiger (WIS)

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) v. winner of No. 8 Owen Webster (MINN) and No. 9 Johnny Sebastian (WIS)

197 pounds: No. 6 Shakur Rasheed (PSU) v. No. 11 Matt Wroblewski (ILL)

285 pounds: No. 7 Seth Nevills (PSU) v. No. 10 Alex Esposito (RU)

The first session gets underway at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and can be streamed on BTN+.