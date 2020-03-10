On the heels of finishing fourth at the 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships and after crowning just two individual champions in five attempts, Penn State lost the commitment from a highly ranked recruit.

Trey Kibe, the nation's No. 2 ranked 170-pounder from Mifflin County announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he'd be de-committing from Penn State and was taking time to consider his future.

I have decided to de-commit from Penn State University.. I will be taking some time to thoroughly reconsider my future plans — Trey Kibe (@TreyKibe) March 10, 2020

Kibe is only a junior and recently committed to Penn State after casting aside doubts that he made the decision early, saying he didn't feel a need to wait if he knew where he wanted to go.

Kibe's departure leaves No. 1 ranked 170-pounder Alex Facundo as the Nittany Lions' top commit heading into the future.