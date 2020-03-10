Big Ten wrestling tournament, Cael Sanderson
On the heels of finishing fourth at the 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships and after crowning just two individual champions in five attempts, Penn State lost the commitment from a highly ranked recruit.

Trey Kibe, the nation's No. 2 ranked 170-pounder from Mifflin County announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he'd be de-committing from Penn State and was taking time to consider his future.

Kibe is only a junior and recently committed to Penn State after casting aside doubts that he made the decision early, saying he didn't feel a need to wait if he knew where he wanted to go.

Kibe's departure leaves No. 1 ranked 170-pounder Alex Facundo as the Nittany Lions' top commit heading into the future.

