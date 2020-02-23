Penn State wrestling fans are getting a major tournament on campus for the third time in three seasons.

After hosting Final X in summer 2018 and after being named the host for the 2020 Olympic Team Trials, which will take place in April, another important tournament is heading to State College.

Coach Cael Sanderson confirmed after Sunday's regular season finale that Penn State has been selected as the host of the 2021 Big Ten wrestling tournament.

The tournament will take place at the Bryce Jordan Center, a Penn State athletics spokesman confirmed to the Daily Collegian.

Penn State last served as the host of the Big Ten tournament in 2009, the final season former coach Troy Sunderland's tenure.

The tournament is likely to take place March 6-7, 2021, two weeks before next year's NCAA Tournament.