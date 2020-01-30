Wrestling v Illinois, Cael Sanderson
Penn state head wrestling coach, Cael Sanderson, looks to the wrestling mats during the single-dual meet in the Penn State Rec Hall on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Penn State defeated Illinois 22-16. 

 James Leavy

Austin Boone, a current Lowell High School wrestler, committed to furthering his wrestling and academic career at Penn State on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Entering his senior season in 2019, Boone’s boasted a record of 115-8 and is a three-time individual state champion. He currently competes at 145 pounds.

As Boone finishes his senior season at Lowell, he has a chance to win four team and four individual state championships.

