Austin Boone, a current Lowell High School wrestler, committed to furthering his wrestling and academic career at Penn State on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Congratulations to Austin Boone, on signing his NLI to Penn State University! He and his family have been apart of the All-American family for many years and we look forward to all his success to come at PSU! pic.twitter.com/lDBhw13RTp — All-American Wrestling Club (@AllAmericanWres) January 30, 2020

Entering his senior season in 2019, Boone’s boasted a record of 115-8 and is a three-time individual state champion. He currently competes at 145 pounds.

As Boone finishes his senior season at Lowell, he has a chance to win four team and four individual state championships.