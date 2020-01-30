With eight national championships in the last ten years, Penn State’s heralded wrestling program thrives on competitiveness and a lust for greatness.

But for 141-pound junior Nick Lee, back-to-back All-American seasons and 79 career wins aren’t great enough.

Currently ranked at No. 3 in the nation for his weight class and sitting at 12-0 on the season, Lee has been on an absolute tear in his third season with the Nittany Lions.

The native of Evansville, Indiana is coming off a victory against Nebraska’s Chad Red, who boasts the No. 7 national ranking in the 141-pound class. Lee won the match by a major decision, his third such win of the season.

Lee’s success thus far in the 2020 campaign is not unprecedented, however.

Racking up back-to-back 30-plus win seasons in his both his freshman and sophomore seasons, Lee is on pace to earn his third All-American honors in his junior year.

The secret to Lee’s dominance lies in his constant desire to improve and his drive to be the best possible version of himself.

“I’ve definitely improved technically since my sophomore season,” Lee said. “I think the experience has helped a lot. I had a lot of questions my freshman and sophomore years for the older guys, and now I’m kind of in that position of answering questions. So mentally, just having that experience has been the biggest difference.”

As one of five starters on the team ranked among the top ten wrestlers in their weight class, Lee has been a cornerstone of a Nittany Lions team that has gone 7-1 through the first few months of the season.

That, however, goes far beyond just being a talented wrestler. Now a veteran with two seasons under his belt, Lee has also embraced a leadership role in setting an example for some of the squad’s younger athletes.

One special newcomer is Lee’s younger brother, Joe, a 165-pound freshman who Nick has wrestled against and set an example for throughout their whole lives.

Cael Sanderson praises his 141-pounder’s ability to lead by example through his display of positivity and perseverance. Sanderson feels that the way Lee carries himself has a valuable impact on the attitude and atmosphere of the team.

“Nick Lee is a great leader, he’s very consistent, he’s going to work really hard, and he’s got a great perspective,” the 11-year coach said.

“He’s a guy that always gets right back up. He’s just one of those guys that it’s very rare you don’t see him with a smile on his face. That’s great leadership for us, and it helps us a lot.”

Sanderson isn’t the only one who sees the positive impact Lee has on the team. Senior Mark Hall, ranked No. 1 in the nation at 174 pounds, had high praise for the attributes his teammate brings to the program on and off the mat.

“Nick’s been absolutely astronomical to the team. He’s a really good leader, and he’s someone that I myself try to be more like,” Hall said. “I look to him to be that guy that goes and gets bonus points, wrestles hard… I really appreciate that from him. He’s growing in a lot of places outside of just wrestling, and I think that’s helping him a lot.