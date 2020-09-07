Even with the college wrestling season in flux, there's one constant — Penn State's ability to land some of the nation's top talent.

Though it isn't known yet when Cael Sanderson's squad will step back on the mat and compete for a 10th NCAA title, the Nittany Lions' chances at winning a title got a major boost on Monday.

Senior Shayne Van Ness, the nation's second-ranked pound-for-pound wrestler according to FloWrestling and MatScouts' Willie Saylor, announced via Instagram that he'd be continuing his wrestling career at Penn State.

Van Ness won the 2020 national prep championship at 132 pounds at Blair Academy in New Jersey after finishing as the runner-up in 2019, and picked Penn State over Michigan, Cornell, Princeton and Rutgers.

Van Ness is likely projected to compete anywhere from 133 to 149 in college and could provide Penn State with the spark it needs over the next few years to stay a title contender.

