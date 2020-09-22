Penn State churns out dominant wrestlers left and right, and it could have another one in the making in redshirt freshman heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet, who was named the USA Wrestling athlete of the week for the week of Sept. 22.

Kerkvliet defeated U23 World silver medalist and Maryland All-American Youssif Hemida in a first-period technical fall during the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club's dual against Cliff Keen WC.

In a 10-0 win, Kerkvliet compiled four takedowns and a turn in the match, showing he's already got the ability to compete with and hold his own against some of the sport's bigger names.

Kerkvliet went 8-0 as a redshirt freshman with five pins and also captured a Cadet World gold medal and Junior World silver medal before his time in Happy Valley.