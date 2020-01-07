After taking the wrestling world by storm last year, Penn State heavyweight Anthony Cassar's second full season as a starter is being cut short.

On Tuesday, coach Cael Sanderson announced that Cassar would miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Sanderson confirmed it was a shoulder injury and that Cassar will now focus on rehabbing his shoulder while still focusing his goal of qualifying for the Olympic Trials.

Cassar last wrestled at the U.S. Senior Nationals in an attempt to qualify for the Olympic Team Trials, and injury defaulted out after losing to Dom Bradley by 7-2 decision in the quarterfinals.

Cassar was 3-0 for Penn State this season, competing in the Nittany Lions' first three duals and picking up two ranked wins in the process.

Sanderson also confirmed that Seth Nevills, the brother of former Penn State two-time All-American Nick Nevills, will have his redshirt pulled and will start in Cassar's place for the rest of the year.