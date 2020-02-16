It's as if Nick Lee's meteoric rise this season was seemingly inevitable.

Lee finished fifth at the NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons — good enough for consecutive All-American nods at 141 pounds but still well short of becoming an NCAA champion.

But this season, Lee's been like a math equation or a chemical reaction that always yields the same output no matter how many times it's replicated.

Sure, there was a maturation process involved and perhaps it took time and some tinkering to figure out the necessary inputs into the equation.

However, after Lee upset Ohio State's No. 1 ranked Luke Pletcher at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday by 8-4 decision, there's little doubt as to what needs to go into the equation for Lee to have been so dominant this season.

"He's just got to stay hungry and focused like he's been. Nick's extremely consistent the way he trains year round, his lifestyle — those things pay off and we're seeing that," Lee's coach Cael Sanderson said following the junior's win. "When you match the skill with the commitment, this is what you get."

Lee may not always get the buzz of some of his current teammates like Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph, but this year he's proven to be just as lethal and as much of a force as anyone.

Last year though, things were different — at least to Ohio State coach Tom Ryan.

Penn State went into Columbus last season and started the night out with two upsets — Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds and Nick Lee at 141 — something Ryan didn't anticipate.

He conceded his assessment of where his team was at that point in the season last year missed the mark and losing the first two bouts never entered into his mind.

"I thought we were ready to win tonight," Ryan said at the time. "Where we thought we were and what happened tonight are drastically different. I did not think this could happen."

This time though, Ryan wasn't taking Lee for granted and certainly didn't overlook him.

In the eyes of the 14th year coach of the Buckeyes, it was Lee's hunger and drive which Sanderson alluded to that Ryan felt gave Lee the edge over Pletcher.

"We knew 141 was going to be a war. Lee is really good," Ryan said following his team's 20-16 loss on Saturday. "It was a 1-2 matchup and we struck first but then he just kept coming and we just didn't deal with the keep coming-ness that happened in the match."

Lee's unrelenting offense and drive despite getting taken down early in the first period by Pletcher even inspired some of his teammates to persist as well.

"My first thought was Nick Lee got taken down and he still whooped his guy, so I can do the same thing," Joseph said after posting a 13-5 decision after also getting taken down early in the first period.

Joseph along with Hall and teammate Aaron Brooks were the only three Nittany Lions to post bonus point wins on the night, but it was Lee's win that got the crowd of 15,995 and his teammates most excited.

Normally stoic and unfazed by much, Joseph admitted he couldn't help but let his guard down, show emotion and act out of the ordinary given the stakes.

"I was not very even keel. I was kind of jumping up and down and running around a lot, I got a little excited," Joseph said.

Heading into Saturday's matchup there was the normal, palpable buzz that surrounds any meeting of the No.1 and No. 2 ranked guys in a given weight class, but Lee's preparation for the week didn't change.

That's because it never does, though.

"I prepare the same way for everything. I don’t know if there’s a secret sauce or anything, it's just kind of consistency and consistently doing the right stuff," Lee said. "Nothing special this week, just making sure that I was the best I could be."

It's hard to imagine Lee has given anything but his best all season, and as it turns out, Lee's best rivals the best of anyone in the country.

That's why it's easy to see how the Evansville, Indiana, native is 17-0 and has four ranked wins including three top-10 wins and 15 bonus point wins.

And yet, Lee isn't jaded by the success he's had up to this point and still manages to find a way to get hyped and remain enthusiastic every time he dons a blue and white singlet and steps foot on the mat — and Saturday's bout was no different.

"I think I was pretty excited, I'm excited for every match, but we got 10,000 more people here tonight so that was pretty cool," Lee said. I'm glad that more people got to experience the experience that is a Penn State wrestling match."

The two-time All-American earned a right to revel in the spotlight of the Bryce Jordan Center on a raised stage and on national television.

If nothing else, the noise and the fanfare is a way to keep him humble

"I don't like to block it out I like to see it because, you know, not a lot of people get to do that so just being grateful for that," Lee said.

The last two seasons, Nick Lee's finishes at the NCAA Tournaments have been markedly different.

As a freshman, he got pinned in the opening round only to battle all the way back for fifth place whereas last year as a sophomore, Lee fell to fifth place after suffering a 4-3 decision loss on Friday night of the tournament to Ohio State's Joey McKenna.

All year though, Sanderson and Lee have both stressed how he's jumped another level and is poised to be a legitimate title threat at 141 pounds.

So if given past results and the conventional wisdom that Lee might fizzle out, the general public was surprised by Lee's sheer dominance this season, they can be forgiven.

But it's Sanderson's job to believe in Lee and all his wrestlers, so he knew this was coming.

"I wouldn't say I'm really surprised — Nick's a pretty darn good wrestler," Sanderson said.

No matter where Lee's season ends come the postseason, he'll still go down as a "darn good wrestler," and

he knows that.

Now though, he's just focused on taking the time to enjoy this win and all of the others as they come before the hindsight and potential second-guessing that comes with finishing a season sets in.

"There's no better time to appreciate it than now. It's really fun whenever you get to experience this stuff with your teammates and out of season you kind of look back and say, 'man, I wish I was back making weight in the BJC,' which is not something many people say, but it's fun," Lee said. "So in the moment it's awesome and I'll miss it."