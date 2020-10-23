Former Penn State national champion Bo Nickal has posted a picture via Twitter confirming that he has officially broken ground on his American Top Team MMA training facility in Pleasant Gap, Pennsylvania.

Breaking ground on my @AmericanTopTeam MMA Gym pic.twitter.com/0Cf3tXE6MR — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) October 23, 2020

Nickal originally announced his plan to partner with American Top Team back in 2019.

American Top Team is one of the top MMA organizations in the country and has over 40 facilities nationwide.

The former Nittany Lion intends to offer his gym and resources to all athletes, not just those specializing in MMA.

The facility is projected to be a 60,000 square foot facility and according to Nickal, will be able to offer all of the resources typical of American Top Team facilities.

With Nickal officially breaking ground on the gym, he can now move closer to his goal of having one of the country's top American Top Team gyms.

“It’s definitely super exciting with the amount of great wrestlers we have in the area,” Nickal told the Collegian in April. “And after seeing so many great fighters that have come out of Florida American Top Team gyms wanting to come up here and train, I wouldn’t be surprised if in 10 years this is one of the premier gyms in the country.”

