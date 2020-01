Redshirt freshman Brody Teske is no longer a Nittany Lion but a Panther.

Teske announced on Jan. 14 through social media that he will transfer to the University of Northern Iowa to continue his studies and collegiate wrestling career.

The Duncombe, Iowa native will return back to the state where he was named Dan Gable Wrestler of the Year, a four-year letterman and won four Iowa State Titles as a high school wrestler throughout the year 2014-2018.