Frank Molinaro, one of just three former Penn State wrestlers to represent Team USA at the Olympics, announced his retirement from competition.

Molinaro, 31, made the announcement on FloWrestling Radio Live on Tuesday morning and the announcement comes just a few days after it was revealed the 2020 Olympics would now take place in summer 2021.

Nicknamed "Gorilla Hulk," Molinaro was a two-time Big Ten champion, four-time All-American at Penn State and captured the 2012 NCAA title at 149 pounds en route to a 33-0 season.

The Barnegat Township, NJ, native capped off his competitive career by becoming an Olympian in 2016, representing the United States at 65 kg and taking fifth place at the games in Rio.