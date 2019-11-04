Penn State wrestling will get a chance to compete in one of the biggest venues in American sports next winter.

The Big Ten announced on Monday that the Nittany Lions would face off against Rutgers at MSG on Jan. 30, 2021 as part of a doubleheader entitled "Super Saturday," which will also feature a basketball game between Michigan State and Rutgers.

The times for both events have yet to be announced.

The last time the Nittany Lions competed at MSG was for the 2016 NCAA Tournament, when Penn State scored 123 team points en route to their then-sixth NCAA title.