Head coach Cael Sanderson cheers on Anthony Cassar during the match at St. John's Arena on Friday, February 8, 2019. No. 1 Nittany Lions defeated no. 2 Buckeyes 28-9.

 Ken Kalbach

Cael Sanderson's squad finally stepped on the mat for the first time this season this past weekend, and now it's slated to wrestle a third match in four days as it takes on Wisconsin.

The match against the Badgers was originally supposed to be this weekend at Michigan as part of a tri-meet, but turned into a dual meet during the week as a result of Michigan's athletic department pausing activities due to coronavirus concerns.

The Nittany Lions take the mat at 5 p.m. ET, and those interested in watching Penn State try to move to 3-0 can tune into BTN+.

