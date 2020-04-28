Bo Nickal wants to dive headfirst into his MMA career once his Olympic dreams are behind him, and he’s already got a plan in place to get started.

In 2019, Nickal announced his plan of partnering with the world-renowned MMA training facility American Top Team to open a gym located in Pleasant Gap, Pennsylvania.

Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus, Nickal explained that plans are still in motion and his time doing business with ATT’s founder and owner Dan Lambert is ongoing.

Lambert has run the organization together with head coach Conan Silveira and general manager Richie Guerriero since 1995 and will now guide Nickal in establishing another premier gym among the 40 ATT affiliates worldwide.

With Nickal and Lambert’s arrangements to have the gym up and running early in 2021, Nickal has already envisioned the way he expects things to go and what his role will be.

“My main role will be recruiting the pro teams, mainly guys that I have relationships with as well as former wrestlers and guys that can be successful in the sport and have the same mindset as me,” Nickal said. “Dan will be constructing the layout since he’s done it so many times and knows exactly what there needs to be in order for it to be a successful gym.”

With the expectation of constructing a 60,000 square foot facility, Nickal imagines the space will allow for every resource a typical ATT gym can offer.

“The gym will be located right next to the M2 training center in Pleasant Gap and we’re going to be looking to have some facilities on site for people to live along with a full size cage, mats, strength conditioning, bikes, weights, ropes and much more,” Nickal said.

These resources will be offered to all athletes and not just for those with MMA aspirations, Nickal said.

Nickal explained the gym will cater towards all levels, whether that’s a beginner, an experienced MMA fighter, a professional or someone just looking to get proper training.

Beyond the actual equipment and resources, Nickal plans on making the environment of the gym similar to that of the one he calls home.

In fact, bringing in the style of training he has learned as a Nittany Lion is exactly what he intends to do.

“The program I come from at Penn State is very structured, meticulous and detailed with our workouts, so I will try to bring that to the gym and make sure we can put out a good product for the fighters,” Nickal said. “If a fighter wants to come into the gym, it will be about making sure everything is taken care of for them, whether that’s fight camps, strength and conditioning or nutrition.”

Whether the opening of the gym ultimately allows for a boost in local business in State College, elite training for Nickal and other fighters, or simply a place for young wrestlers to grow their careers, Nickal has high expectations for his latest endeavor.

“It’s definitely super exciting with the amount of great wrestlers we have in the area,” Nickal said. “And after seeing so many great fighters that have come out of Florida American Top Team gyms wanting to come up here and train, I wouldn’t be surprised if in 10 years this is one of the premier gyms in the country.”

