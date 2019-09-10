Penn State will begin its quest for a ninth NCAA title in 10 years in just about two months from now.

The Nittany Lions, who are coming off of their eighth NCAA title in nine years, open their season at Rec Hall against Navy on Sunday Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

That's followed by an appearance at the Army-West Point Invite tournament the following Sunday before Cael Sanderson's squad heads to Tempe, Arizona, to take on the Sun Devils on Friday Nov. 22.

Penn State continues its season on the road, heading to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to take on Lehigh on Friday Dec. 6 for the 108th meeting between the two programs as the Mountain Hawks will look to snap Penn State's nine-match winning streak in the all-time series.

The Nittany Lions return home on Sunday Dec. 8 to take on Penn in what will be the first match in a home-and-home over the next two years. The Nittany Lions will travel to the Palestra in Philadelphia next year to complete the series.

Sanderson's squad will remain home to open 2020, including the first three Big Ten matches on their schedule, starting with Illinois on Friday Jan. 10, the Nittany Lions will also host Northwestern on Sunday Jan. 12 and Rutgers on Sunday Jan. 19.

The Big Ten portion of the schedule then continues on the road as Penn State will travel to Lincoln to take on Nebraska on Friday Jan. 24 and the Nittany Lions conclude the first month of 2020 at the famed Carver-Hawkeye Arena to take on Iowa on Friday Jan. 31.

The last month of the regular season opens with Maryland making a trip to Rec Hall on Sunday Feb. 2 before making a swing to the Midwest to take on Wisconsin on Feb. 7 and Minnesota Feb. 9.

The Nittany Lions close out their season at home hosting the final two dual meets including the Bryce Jordan Center dual against Ohio State on Saturday Feb. 15 before ending the regular season hosting American on Sunday Feb 23 at 2.p.m.

The Big Ten tournament is down in Piscataway, New Jersey on the campus of Rutgers and goes from March 7-8 before the NCAA championships out in Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium from March 19-21.