By Cael Sanderson's own admission, he wasn't hired by Penn State to win dual meets.

That's a seemingly ordinary task considering Sanderson won 44 in three years at Iowa State and has won 141 in his time at Penn State.

And yet none of those 141 wins, and now after Friday, none of his 15 losses, have defined a season for Sanderson.

The Nittany Lions lost 19-18 on Friday to an Arizona State team that packed a record 8,522 fans into its gym and a team which was out for revenge after getting shut out at Rec Hall a season ago.

The loss was Penn State's and Sanderson's first since Feb. 15, 2015 when the Nittany Lions fell to Oklahoma State by a score of 21-18, good for a 60-match winning streak.

But during his 10th season last year, Sanderson remained firmly focused on goal — winning a national title — even if it came at the expense of a winning or losing a dual.

“Dual meets are important to us — it’s the one time you go head-to-head with each team. Ultimately though, my goal as the coach is to be ready to go for the national tournament. That’s first and foremost,' Sanderson said last season. "In my mind, that’s what I was hired to do at Penn State. That’ll always be number one for sure. A dual meet streak, it’s not something I’m worried about at all. It’s cool, but not that’s not a goal of mine as a coach. My goal is to be ready to go at the national tournament."

Thus far, it's a goal that's been attainable for Sanderson as he's won eight NCAA titles as a coach including four straight.

The Nittany Lions' recent title runs haven't come without losses along the way, though.

Last year two-time All-American Nick Lee got upset by Wisconsin's Tristan Moran in a dual, while Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph both fell in the NCAA finals, so even the best in the sport aren't immune from losing.

Losing happens and is inevitable.

Sanderson knows it and his team knows it even despite a litany of success — losing is at some point also going to serve as a teachable moment if nothing else.

"Well, I think, as painful as losing is it, it can often be your a great blessing for you, right. It's painful, but you can learn from it. One thing you can learn is that it's not the end of the world either," Sanderson said prior to the start of this season. "So if you're putting a lot of pressure on yourself to win in a sporting event — it's important enough to do your best and to be committed and all in, but it's not so important that we should be scared of that. You've got to be motivated by an opportunity not scared by it."

It might seem easy or flippant for a team that rarely loses composed of wrestlers who rarely lose to say losing can act as a clarifier to not be afraid of it.

In Shakur Rasheed's mind though, losing only has value if some semblance of effort went into the losing performance, otherwise it was all for naught.

It's a message he imparts on the younger members of the team — not that losing is okay or ever the goal, but a loss where effort was put in and where a wrestler tried can be a force for good.

"I kind of tell them, I think it's more to not be afraid to lose. It's something that's easier said than done and which means go out there and do the best you could do," Rasheed said prior to the start of the season. "I think it's more important that you go out there and do the best you could do. Because if you don't, and you lose now you don't really know what to improve on because you didn't do everything you could do you held back."

Penn State lost on Friday and likely won't be the number one team in the country when the next set of rankings come out.

But, as Sanderson, Rasheed and others have stressed — there's something that can be taken away from a loss.

And if there's one thing to take away from Friday's loss, it's to remember Sanderson's goal — to win a national title, not maintain a dual match winning streak.

It's something he's done better than nearly any other wrestling coach in history, and so one loss won't define Penn State's season as much as what happens in March, so don't write off Penn State just yet.