The doors to Rec Hall opened to a new season for Penn State on Sunday, but domination from the four-time defending national champions was nothing new

In its first dual meet of the season, Penn State prevailed and shut out Navy 45-0 at Rec Hall for the Nittany Lions' 60th consecutive dual meet win.

The offseason returns of Anthony Cassar and Shakur Rasheed couple with returning seniors Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph allowed the dynamic of this Penn State team to remain the same for the 2019-20 season.

But as seen in the match on Sunday, they likely won’t be the only wrestlers to impress this season.

Luke Gardner, Creighton Edsell and Bo Pipher, all backups for the Nittany Lions in their weight classes showed their strength on the mat from the start and proved once again that Penn State's room is one of the deepest in the country.

The match started at 141 with two-time All-American Nick Lee taking on Cody Trybus and Lee registered a fall at the 6:16 mark to put Penn State up 6-0 early.

Gardner weighed in at 149 dominated early against Jon Park for the second pin of the match making the score 12-0 for Penn State.

As for Pipher, he competed at 157 in place of an injured Brady Berge to eke out a 7-6 decision and gain three points for the Nittany Lions.

The juniors Pipher and Gardner might not have seen much of the mat during their career at Penn State so far, but their veteran experience carried them through the meet.

With no appearance from Shakur Rasheed at 184 due to precautionary reasons, freshman Creighton Edsell stepped onto to mat knowing the void he was stepping into.

Edsell won by decision 5-2 and added three points to Penn State’s rolling streak.

With all eyes on Kyle Conel as he suited up in blue and white for the first time and competed in his first ever meet for the Nittany Lions, Conel weighed in at 197 to take down Jacob Koser to win his Penn State debut by a 4-3 decision.

Most of Penn State’s success in each bout came rather quickly and three-time NCAA finalist Mark Hall continued that trend.

At 174 pounds and in just 58 seconds, Hall won by fall against Spencer Carey to garner six points for his team to make the score 26-0.

Redshirt freshman and four-time Iowa state champion Brody Teske made his long awaited debut for Penn State.

The Duncombe, Iowa, native went 6-2 overall last season and is off to a strong start this season at 125 winning by decision 2-1 and taking with him three points for Penn State in his Nittany Lion debut which gave Penn State a 41-0 lead.

To close out the home-opener, at 133 Roman Bravo-Young would win by the first major decision of the match and season 17-6 and give Penn State’s final points 45-0.