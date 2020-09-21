After much anticipation, three-time NCAA champion Bo Nickal announced via Instagram and Twitter the weight he intended to wrestle at the 2021 Olympic Trials.

Nickal, who wrestled at 174, 184 and 197 pounds in college, revealed that he'll attempt to secure the 86 kg spot on the US Olympic Team for the upcoming Tokyo games.

My match did not go as I’d liked but it felt good to compete after 7 months and I learned a lot. 86kg Olympic Gold Medalist here I come. 📸: @cdernlan https://t.co/lBeG7z7VpO — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) September 21, 2020

The Allen, Texas, native won a U23 World gold medal last year in Budapest at 92 kg and hasn't competed at 86 kg in a freestyle event since 2017.

By choosing to vie for the 86 kg spot, he'll likely be competing with fellow Penn State legend and current NLWC teammate David Taylor, the reigning World champion at the weight.