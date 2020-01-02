Penn State’s Carter Starocci’s talent stood tall at the 2020 Southern Scuffle.

Three true freshmen — Starocci (Erie, Pa.), Michael Beard (Pottstown, Pa.) and Joe Lee (Evansille, Ind.) competed unattached at the two-day tournament that took place on Jan.1-2.

After going 6-0 overall, Starocci won the 174-pound crown.

All three true freshmen placed at the tournament.

Starocci’s first success on the night came from pinning The Citadel’s Kyle Kretzer.

Next, Starocci took on CSU-Bakersfield’s Albert Urias to win by an 18-1 tech fall and capped off the tournament by majoring Cody Sturrat of the Air Force 12-2, advancing himself to the quarterfinals.

Starocci victory was extended in the quarters as he defeated No. 16 Spencer Carey of Navy in a 13-5 major decision.

On day two of the tournament, the true freshman finished in dominance with a 9-2 win over VMI’s Neal Richards in semifinals that set him up for championship victory over Pitt’s Greg Harvey with an 11-6 win.

Beard’s accomplishments at 197 lasted until semifinals where he lost a 9-7 decision to No.18 Ethan Laird of Rider. Beard finished 3-2 overall with two majors.

Competing at 165, Lee lost to No.15 Travis Wittlake of Oklahoma State in a close 8-4 decision in the semifinals. Lee went 5-2 overall with two tech falls and a pin.