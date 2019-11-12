Anthony Cassar and Bo Nickal have four individual NCAA titles between them and have been on Penn State teams that have won NCAA titles dating back to 2016.

On Tuesday, Cassar and Nickal took to Instagram to show off their latest NCAA championship rings, which Cassar said was his favorite.

The rings have a gold Nittany Lion with diamonds on the face with the list of years of team championships on one side and the wrestler's name, weight class and Big Ten title on the other side.

The ring was the last of Nickal's career, but Cassar is looking to take home another this year as he goes for his second NCAA heavyweight title.