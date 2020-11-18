Ed Ruth looks at crowd

Penn State's No. 2 ranked Ed Ruth looks into the crowd before his last match as a Nittany Lion Sunday afternoon. Ruth pinned Dustin Conti of Clarion.

 Natalie Leonard

Former Penn State wrestler Ed Ruth will serve as an athlete development coach for the Wolfpack Wrestling Club and the Wolfpack Regional Training Center.

During his time at Penn State from 2011-14, Ruth was a three-time NCAA national champion.

The Nittany Lions won four consecutive national titles during Ruth's tenure with the team.

"Ed will be a vital asset to all aspects of our program," North Carolina State head coach Pat Poopolizio told GoPack.com. "With his background and the levels of success that he has gotten to already, Ed is bringing to Raleigh experiences that will have a huge impact on every guy associated both with our wrestling team and the Wolfpack RTC."  

RELATED 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags