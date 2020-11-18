Former Penn State wrestler Ed Ruth will serve as an athlete development coach for the Wolfpack Wrestling Club and the Wolfpack Regional Training Center.

During his time at Penn State from 2011-14, Ruth was a three-time NCAA national champion.

The Nittany Lions won four consecutive national titles during Ruth's tenure with the team.

Very excited to add 3-time NCAA National Champion @edruth67 to the @WolfpackWC & the Wolfpack RTC as an athlete-developmental coach!!!https://t.co/22nRUEmokv — NC State Wrestling 🤼‍♂️ (@PackWrestle) November 18, 2020

"Ed will be a vital asset to all aspects of our program," North Carolina State head coach Pat Poopolizio told GoPack.com. "With his background and the levels of success that he has gotten to already, Ed is bringing to Raleigh experiences that will have a huge impact on every guy associated both with our wrestling team and the Wolfpack RTC."

RELATED