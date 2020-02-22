Some of the most impactful moments for Penn State’s senior class haven’t been from the success each wrestler has had, but the support from 6,000 fans.

However, shortly, these moments will be something only to look back on.

Penn State seniors will soon be left with only the memory of competing in a blue and white singlet inside of Rec Hall, an experience that seemed like it would never happen.

On Sunday at 2:30 p.m., Penn State will host American for its final home match of the 2020 season, and five Nittany Lions will say goodbye to a place where over four of the most influential years of their lives happened.

For Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph, their Rec Hall careers could never be forgotten, especially after the way it began.

“My first ever match at Rec Hall, I got crushed and ever since it’s been a strong memory because all I thought to myself was ‘dang, welcome to college wrestling’ and I was losing 12-1 in a minute,” Joseph said. “That just sticks out to show how far I have come.”

Nonetheless, the final match for them in the historic building has come and all they can seem to do is feel grateful for the experiences Rec Hall has granted them.

“It went by pretty quick, and there has been a lot of ups and downs, but it’s been a pretty great experience here at Penn State,” Hall said. “I’ve done a lot of growing and maturing throughout the years, and finding new values and standards for myself I think has been my biggest improvement.”

It’s obvious that the day will be a bittersweet one, but with business still left to take care of and only one part of the season coming to an end, there is no room for emotion on senior day according to Hall and Joseph.

Except, that’s not going to be the case for their biggest fans.

“Compared to other relationships I have built, I’m just extremely grateful to have been apart of this program, but we’re not done yet so I’m not trying to think about how much time is left I’m just still trying to be focused,” Joseph said. “I don’t think I’ll show that much emotion — I typically don’t — but I’m sure my mom will be very emotional.”

Hall’s mom will too, since it will be one of the first matches that she will get to watch her son compete in out of the five years of his Penn State career.

“Having American in here for our senior day is just awesome like the last two years with Buffalo and I’m just thinking about getting a good week of training in,” Hall said. “It’s going to be very special because this is one of the first duals my mom makes it to and I’m going to do my best to keep things in check like I always do.”

The match won’t just be affecting those leaving or the ones who have been there the entire way, but with any sport comes a bond that forms within the depth of the team that will never be broken, just missed.

According to Joseph, leaving behind Rec Hall will be difficult but knowing how some of his closest teammates, who he has had the chance to lead and inspire, are going to feel, might be what makes this day so special.

“I’m sure Nick [Lee] is going to be sad, he’s probably going to get a little worked up,” Joseph said. “With me and Mark leaving, I don’t know if he’ll know what to do with himself.”