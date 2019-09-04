Ten years after the last meeting between the two schools, Penn State and the University of Pennsylvania will once again meet in a home-and-home series over the next two seasons.

The deal, which was announced by Penn, will see Penn State host Penn at Rec Hall on Sunday Dec. 8 at 2 p.m., and means the Nittany Lions will travel to the famed Palestra in Philadelphia during the 2020-21 season for a road dual meet against the Quakers.

The Nittany Lions and Quakers last faced off on Feb. 20, 2009 when then-No. 25 ranked Penn downed then-No. 24 Penn State 20-13 in what wound up being former coach Troy Sunderland's final dual meet as coach of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State's full schedule for the upcoming has yet to be released.