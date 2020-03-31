On Tuesday, Bo Nickal took to Twitter to recognize a young fan’s heartfelt message to show his appreciation from those who look up to him most.

The tweet shared 10-year-old Jackson’s sketches of Nickal and former teammates Roman Bravo-Young and Zain Retherford.

This is awesome!!! I’d love to have a piece commissioned haha https://t.co/g2FDYimERO — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) March 31, 2020

Even though the drawings were just some fun doodles, Nickal’s post about the tweet went to show he was quite impressed with Jackson’s artistic abilities.

“This is awesome,” Nickal wrote. “I’d love to have a piece commissioned.”

