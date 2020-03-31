Wrestling, Ohio State, Bo Nickal
Bo Nickal, former Penn State wrestler and 2019 Hodge Trophy recipient, is honored during Penn State Wrestling's match against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center, in State College, Pa.

 Noah Riffe

On Tuesday, Bo Nickal took to Twitter to recognize a young fan’s heartfelt message to show his appreciation from those who look up to him most.

The tweet shared 10-year-old Jackson’s sketches of Nickal and former teammates Roman Bravo-Young and Zain Retherford.

Even though the drawings were just some fun doodles, Nickal’s post about the tweet went to show he was quite impressed with Jackson’s artistic abilities.

“This is awesome,” Nickal wrote. “I’d love to have a piece commissioned.”

