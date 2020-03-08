PISCATAWAY, N.J. — When Mark Hall deviates from the norm, things don't often go his way.

The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native is routinely praised by coaches and teammates alike for his stoicism and level headedness prior to matches — a trait which has served him well as he's nearing the end of a prolific collegiate wrestling career.

And if any proof is needed, that what Mark Hall's doing has been working, just go back to January when the Hall and the Nittany Lions lost at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Penn State traveled to the midwest to take on one of its fiercest rivals in Iowa and things didn't go either Penn State's or Hall's way as the Nittany Lions lost the dual 19-17 and Hall lost by 11-6 decision to Iowa's Michael Kemerer, his first and only loss this season.

At the root of the loss?

Correlation doesn't always equal causation so it's hard to say with 100 percent certainty, but Hall chalked it up to this: in rare fashion, he let the moment get to him and allowed himself to get excited before a match.

It was an important moment which was profound and taught Hall a lot about himself.

As a result, Hall used those lessons to go back to what's worked for him before and beat Kemerer in a rematch for Hall's third career Big Ten title.

And by doing so, Hall became just the fourth wrestler in program history to win Big Ten titles in three straight years.

"It's not what I figured out — I just found out who I am. I think the first time, I was just really excited about the dual and it was an awesome atmosphere," Hall said following his 8-5 decision win over Kemerer.

When the two first met on Jan. 31, Hall admitted he wasn't as ruthless in trying to score or as willing to take risks to score points as he should've been.

That wasn't the case on Sunday afternoon, though.

"This time, I know who I am and I know if I get a five or a six point lead on anybody, I just believe that I have good enough defense and a high-powered offense that's gonna keep that lead for me," Hall said. "So I've just got to realize who I am and believe in who I am, believe in what my coaches instill in me and just be excited for opportunities like that."

***

The parity throughout the various weight classes in the Big Ten and the regard in which the conference is held is well established.

That's part of the reason why the NCAA awarded the conference 79 automatic qualifiers, including nine at Hall's 174-pound weight class.

In two weeks' time when Hall returns to his home state of Minnesota, it's likely he sees Kemerer again, albeit on a slightly bigger stage — the NCAA Tournament.

So with the potential stakes well established and with Hall vying for his second career NCAA title and first in three years, his coach, Cael Sanderson believes in his star 174-pounder.

"He did a nice job and that's a tough match and very likely a national championship final match in a couple weeks so I'm happy for Mark," Sanderson said.

The 11th-year head coach with eight national titles to his name as a coach also isn't worried about the fact that Hall's finished runner-up at the NCAA Tournament and came up just short each of the last two years.

Ultimately, Sanderson boiled down what Hall needs to do to reach the pinnacle of college wrestling to just one thing.

Well, really five things.

"Mark's a gamer. He wrestled great at the national tournament the last two years, he just wrestled one of the all-time great college wrestlers [Arizona State's Zahid Valencia] and that was back-and-forth," Sanderson said. "Mark’s gonna be ready to go, he’s ready, he’s calm.. he's got great competition. If you want to be a national champion, you've gotta win five matches in the middle of March."

On Sunday afternoon, Mark Hall ensured that in at least one instance, history didn't repeat itself.

Facing off against Kemerer again, in a big time environment again, Hall quieted the noise, both literally and figuratively, as he's done so often before.

It's part of a "growing up" process he's had to endure, and it paid dividends.

“Before my matches usually I'd be listening to music like hip-hop, rock — things that just get my mind running and make me excited. Now I'm dialed back a bit and I'm listening to podcasts and things before my matches," Hall said. "I'm not 18 or 19 anymore, so there's a little growing up to do. That was one of the adjustments that I made."

Hall is being careful about what adjustments he makes, however.

He's been down this road before — success at the Big Ten Tournament followed by success two weeks later at the NCAA Tournament.

After all, he and Vincenzo Joseph are the only freshmen in the 111-year history of Penn State wrestling to capture NCAA titles.

So he seems to be an expert about what happens or rather, what doesn't happen in that two week span that allows for greatness and for the top wrestlers to excel.

For his sake and Penn State's, don't be surprised to see Hall heed his own advice.

"It's definitely sticking with what you know. A lot of people know what to do, it's more doing what you know. One of the things people don't really realize is there's not gonna be a big piece of technique, there's not gonna be a big move that you're gonna learn in the next two weeks that's gonna make you better for when you go to NCAAs," Hall said. "You're just gonna learn a ton of little different things to make adjustments to and doing what you know is gonna be a big part of success going to Minneapolis."