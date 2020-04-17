Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Before they built their lasting legacies within Penn State wrestling, Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall had to start somewhere.

Unsurprisingly, their starting point was pretty, pretty high.

Joseph and Hall made immediate impacts as freshmen and closed their first years by becoming the first Penn State wrestling freshmen to win individual national titles in 2017. They were also two of the five total individual champions as the Nittany Lions went a perfect 5-0 in their finals matches.

In addition to the two freshmen, Penn State saw junior Zain Retherford and sophomores Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal raise trophies at the end of the day.

Retherford tore through the competition on the way to being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. He completed his perfect 28-0 record on the season by knocking off Missouri’s Lavion Mayes with an 18-2 tech fall in the finals.

Nolf was next at 157. He earned his second major decision of the tournament, beating Missouri’s Joey Lavallee 13-5 in the final.

The first of the freshmen, Joseph got revenge over Illinois’ Isaiah Martinez — who previously beat Joseph twice earlier in the year — when he pinned him in the third period of the match for the title.

Next, Hall continued to prove that Cael Sanderson’s decision to burn his redshirt was the right one.

Hall upset No. 1 seed Zahid Valencia of Arizona State to get a chance at revenge over Ohio State’s Bo Jordan, who beat Hall in Big Tens earlier in the year. Hall, like Joseph, would convert that chance into a championship, winning a 5-2 decision.

Finally, the stage was set for No. 2 seed Nickal versus No. 1 seed Gabe Dean of Cornell.

In the hardest fought battle of the evening for any Nittany Lion, Nickal was able to squeak past Dean by 4-3 decision to cap off a season to remember for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions captured their seventh team NCAA title and their second straight with a point total of 146.5, a school record. Penn State finished 36.5 points ahead of Ohio State, the second-place finisher in 2017.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

+3 Anthony Cassar's journey through hardship inspires those around him The moment Cael Sanderson randomly assigned three-time NCAA Champion Bo Nickal and NCAA Cham…