Penn State’s annual Bryce Jordan Center dual was characterized by a lineup return, hard-fought losses and one major upset.

On Saturday No. 2 Penn State downed Ohio State 20-16 in front of a crowd of 15,995.

Despite Ohio State putting the first points on the board, early in the night, Penn State saw the same consistent Nick Lee it has all season and towards the end, it saw its top talent at 157, Brady Berge, return to the lineup.

At 141, No. 2 Lee gained momentum from being down 4-3 after the second period to go on to end No. 1 Luke Pletcher’s undefeated season, beating the top-ranked Pletcher by 8-4 decision. It was Penn State’s second win by decision of the night.

The first decision win came from No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young.

At 133, there was little room for Jordan Decatur to measure up with Bravo-Young and the All-American wasn’t going to let Ohio State take more than a three-point lead on Penn State. Bravo-Young gave Penn State it’s first points of the night with a casual 10-4 win by decision.

Penn State’s first loss was in the opening match at 125. Brandon Meredith fell to Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman in a 5-3 decision, putting Ohio State on the board first 3-0.

Similar to Lee’s victory, Penn State thought it was going to see No. 17 Jarod Verkleeren take down the second No. 1 wrestler of the night for Ohio State.

Verkleeren was able to ride out the matchup against No. 1 Sammy Sasso. However, after four periods, Verkleeren dropped a 3-1 sudden victory.

Following the second loss of the night for the Nittany Lions, it was hard to say if Penn State’s Brady Berge was going to be able to garner Penn State’s next points.

Berge wrestled for Penn State at 157, something Nittany Lion fans haven’t seen since the Lehigh matchup earlier this season where he came out on top.

The outcome was different this time around for Berge, being it was only his second match of the season, the sophomore fell to a 4-3 decision to Ohio State’s Quinn Kinner.

Vincenzo Joseph brought an unblemished 11-0 record into the BJC, and he left with it intact. Joseph picked up a 14-5 major decision to bring the Nittany Lions out in front by a score of 10-9.

Mark Hall continued his dominant season and extended his team lead in falls, pinning No. 7 Kaleb Romero in just 46 seconds to give Penn State the 16-9 lead.

At 184, Aaron Brooks continued his dominant freshman campaign and impressed in his first Bryce Jordan Center dual, picking up a dominant ranked win over No. 12 Rocky Jordan, downing Jordan by 15-4 major decision.

The Buckeyes’ third top-ranked wrestler of the night was Kollin Moore at 197 and Moore made easy work of Shakur Rasheed, besting Rasheed by 14-6 major decision to cut into Penn State’s lead 20-13.

Ultimately Moore’s late win wasn’t enough, but it wasn’t the last victory for Ohio State.

At heavyweight, No. 15 Seth Nevills let go of Penn State’s final opportunity in garnering points in the marquee match. Gary Traub pulled out the win by a 5-4 decision to end the dual on a high note for the Buckeyes.