Cael Sanderson's efforts to grow the sport of wrestling, promote some of the sport's top stars and increase freestyle opportunities at a time when they've been scarce continued on Tuesday.

The Penn State coach and coach of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club put on his third freestyle event in as many months with an 11-match card headlined by two-time NCAA champion for Penn State David Taylor taking on fellow two-time NCAA champion Gabe Dean of Cornell.

Taylor, the 2018 World champion at 86 kilograms, jumped out to an early 4-0 lead before Dean registered a takedown in the second period to cut his deficit to 4-2.

Ultimately though, the night's main event went to Taylor, who held on and extended his lead to win 6-2 thanks to another late takedown.

Prior to that, the night got underway with a current Nittany Lion stalwart and one of Sanderson's most successful wrestlers recently. Two-time All-American Nick Lee dominated his way to a shut out, 10-0 tech fall over Brandon Wright.

The action continued with former two-time Penn State All-American heavyweight Nick Nevills taking on current Rider wrestler and NCAA qualifier Mauro Correnti.

Nevills made easy work of Correnti, recording a 12-2 tech fall and continuing the string of success for current and former Penn State wrestlers.

That trend was expanded on by Joe Lee, brother of Nick and current Penn State redshirt freshman.

Lee, who is projected to slot in in the middle of Penn State's lineup, pinned Bucknell's two-time NCAA qualifier Zach Hartman in just 21 seconds, showing he has what it takes to compete with high-end college wrestlers.

Current NLWC member and former Michigan State wrestler Franklin Gomez took on former Olympian Boris Novachkov and beat the former Bulgarian Olympian by a score of 7-4.

The night also featured one bout where neither wrestler — Max Dean of Cornell and CJ Brucki of Central Michigan — were representing the NLWC.

Dean, a two-time All-American, made easy work of the two-time NCAA qualifier Brucki, securing five takedowns en route to a 14-3 win.

The NLWC's only loser on the night was freshman Michael Beard who slotted in at the last second for Bo Nickal.

Beard took on former two-time Indiana All-American Nate Jackson as Jackson secured three takedowns to shut Beard out by a score of 7-0.

Another young, up-and-coming Penn State wrestler impressed as Carter Starocci beat former two-time All-American Chance Marsteller.

Marsteller led 2-0 after the first period, but Starocci picked up two takedowns inside of a minute left in the second period to edge out the former Lock Haven standout.

As with the previous NLWC events, Sanderson also made it a point to showcase the club's female wrestlers, this time featuring just one female bout instead of two previously held at the last two events.

This one pitted U.S. Senior National Champion and NLWC member Jen Page against Laura Mason. Page picked up her second NLWC event win, downing Mason by a score of 10-4.

One of the NLWC's newest members, former Iowa Hawkeye Thomas Gilman, made easy work of former Cornell All-American Frank Perrelli, jumping out to an 8-0 lead before pinning Perrelli.

The night's second-to-last bout and bout immediately preceding the headliner, pitted three-time NCAA champion Zain Retherford against former two-time Ohio State All-American and current NJ RTC coach Reece Humphrey.

Retherford, a two-time Hodge Trophy recipient, easily dispatched Humphrey, shutting him out by a score of 10-0.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State men's hockey drops fourth straight match of the season against Wisconsin Penn State dug itself another hole and could not find its way out amid its best efforts to do so.