Big Ten wrestling tournament, Shakur Rasheed and Cael Sanderson
Buy Now

Penn State’s Shakur Rasheed talks to head coach Cael Sanderson in the 197-pound third place bout against Iowa’s Jacob Warner at the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Rasheed forfeited by injury default.

 Jonah Rosen

The Penn State wrestling room is about to get a bit more crowded in the immediate future.

One of the Keystone State's top lightweights, two-time Pennsylvania state champion and former Pitt commit Gary Steen, announced his commitment to Cael Sanderson's program via Twitter Friday afternoon.

Steen is the No. 7 ranked 120-pounder in the nation according to The Open Mat and joins Shayne Van Ness and Alex Facundo as the third member of the class of 2021 to choose to wrestle for Penn State.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags