The Penn State wrestling room is about to get a bit more crowded in the immediate future.

One of the Keystone State's top lightweights, two-time Pennsylvania state champion and former Pitt commit Gary Steen, announced his commitment to Cael Sanderson's program via Twitter Friday afternoon.

After much thought and time I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Penn State University. I want to thank my family, friends and coaches that supported me along the way. #WeAre🦁 pic.twitter.com/R5jNH0wsOz — Gary Steen (@GarYsTeeN_) January 29, 2021

Steen is the No. 7 ranked 120-pounder in the nation according to The Open Mat and joins Shayne Van Ness and Alex Facundo as the third member of the class of 2021 to choose to wrestle for Penn State.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Slated to wrestle for first time this season, Penn State eager for litmus test At first glance, Cael Sanderson thinks his team is in pretty good shape and is primed to hav…