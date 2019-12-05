Nearly a month after revealing he'd transfer from Ohio State, the former No. 1 recruit from the class of 2019 Daniel 'Greg' Kerkvliet announced his next destination.

Kerkvliet revealed via Instagram on Thursday that he will be attending Penn State as the Nittany Lions add one of the premiere heavyweight prospects.

Kerkvliet was originally verbally committed to Minnesota before opening up his recruitment and verbally committing to Oklahoma State before finally signing a National Letter of Intent at Ohio State in 2018.

The former top recruit recently competed at the U23 World Championships and placed fifth at 125 kg.

Kerkvliet is expected to contend for the starting spot at heavyweight upon the graduation of reigning NCAA heavyweight champion Anthony Cassar along with Seth Nevills, a four-time California state champion.