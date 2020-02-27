This season has been one of the most uncharacteristic Cael Sanderson's had in his 11 years at the helm.

In November, his team suffered its first dual meet loss in nearly four years and followed that up with a rare second loss to Iowa nearly two months later.

The two losses are the most by a Sanderson coached team since the 2014-15 season when the Nittany Lions lost four dual meets.

In addition to the out of the ordinary losses, there was also lineup uncertainty for much of the season — the Nittany Lions only fielded the same lineup in four out of 14 duals and only used the same lineup in consecutive duals once.

All of these events have led to doubt surrounding Penn State's national title aspirations, and that's reasonable.

Iowa's lineup is as deep as ever, with every one of its starters ranked inside the top-10 in their respective weight class, plus the Hawkeyes went 13-0 this season and dominated every team on their schedule except Penn State.

NC State seems to be the preeminent team in the ACC, with the Wolfpack going 15-0, picking up four ranked wins along the way, including three top-10 wins in their last four duals.

The national landscape is shaping up to be interesting with several teams poised to potentially stop Penn State's dominance and keep the Nittany Lions from winning a fifth straight NCAA title.

I wrote earlier in the season about how the Nittany Lions couldn't be discounted simply because they incurred some speedbumps along the way.

But that was before the season ended.

Now, with the regular season over and the benefit of hindsight, plus some more sample sizes to go off of, I stand by what I wrote — don't write off Penn State when the postseason gets underway in just over a week.

Nick Lee burst on the scene this season and has dominated all but three opponents he's faced, going 18-0 so far with 15 bonus point wins and five ranked wins, including a win over former top-ranked Luke Pletcher of Ohio State.

The junior 141-pounder for the Nittany Lions seems primed to make a deep run in both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament and if all goes well, should be a title favorite for the Nittany Lions, especially given his growth in recent weeks.

Penn State's other national title contenders are Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall, both of whom have been to the finals every year and captured an NCAA title at least once.

Hall will likely have to avenge a regular season loss to Iowa's Michael Kemerer, while Joseph is undefeated on the season and will have to once again hold off Iowa's Alex Marinelli to claim his third NCAA title.

The Nittany Lions will also likely turn to sophomore Roman Bravo-Young at 133 to make a deep run and score points, and he certainly has the skills to get it done, but there are a few wildcards who could be the keys to any Penn State title hopes.

At 149 pounds, Jarod Verkleeren has come into his own and after taking two top-10 opponents — including Ohio State's top-ranked Sammy Sasso — into sudden victory before finally picking up a top-10 win in the Nittany Lions' regular season finale against American's Kizhan Clarke.

Sanderson feels Verkleeren could be an under-the-radar point scorer for the Nittany Lions based on these results and if that holds to be true, Penn State could be in a good spot.

The Nittany Lions will need the Shakur Rasheed of two years ago — the one who was an All-American at 197 — to return to form in March and will need heavyweight Seth Nevills to get on the podium to replace Anthony Cassar's national title.

The biggest wildcard might be Aaron Brooks at 184.

He's been having a stellar freshman season, with impressive ranked wins and impressive bonus point wins and was likely thought of as an All-American contender.

But with Arizona State's Zahid Valencia getting suspended indefinitely for failing a drug test, that opens up the field more at 184 pounds and gives Brooks an opportunity for a high finish and potentially even a title at 184 pounds.

I know these are a lot of hypotheticals and a lot needs to go right for Penn State, but based on recent results and the fact that it's just generally hard to bet against any Cael Sanderson coached team, another national title will be tough, but not impossible.

Sanderson always stresses the importance of his team peaking in March.

In about three weeks, we'll see if that's happened.