Kerry McCoy has never stepped foot in the Octagon professionally or pursued an MMA career.

But the two-time Olympian has been around enough wrestlers turned fighters to know part of what gives them all — especially former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier — an edge: a wrestling background.

"Right now, the greatest compliment that wrestling and MMA share is that if you're successful in one, the odds of being successful in the other one are pretty good," McCoy told The Daily Collegian. "So obviously, if you're a successful wrestler, the odds of you being a successful fighter are pretty high."

Cormier, who retired after a unanimous decision loss on Saturday night, made his mark as one of the UFC's best fighters ever. But before that, he left his mark as a wrestler.

The 41-year old Lafayette, Louisiana, native won two JUCO national champions at 197 pounds before transferring to Oklahoma State where he was a two-time NCAA qualifier and NCAA finalist in 2001 when he lost to Penn State coach Cael Sanderson in the finals.

He also captured a World bronze medal and made two Olympic teams before bursting onto the MMA scene.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

It's this experience Cormier gained on the mat that McCoy feels is at least partially responsible for his greatness.

"You look at some of the top title holders for the last few years — look top to bottom and wrestlers dominate as the people that have held the belts in the last few years," McCoy said. "The the great thing about it, especially for Daniel, is that you notice when he fought earlier, he had a USA Wrestling logo on his gear, so he clearly cherished the fact that he was a wrestler."

McCoy and Cormier first met close to 20 years ago when both were teammates on the 2003 United States World Team where the two became fast friends.

"He was just a great guy to be around. He had such a charismatic personality. With people laughing all the time and people joking, he was one of those guys that can kind of jump on you and could have you be the butt of a lot of jokes. But then at the same time he would make sure that he'd raise you up too, so he's really a great person to be around as a competitor," McCoy said. "There was a lot of laughing and joking, but when it came time to get to work, he put the work in."

The work Cormier put in showed.

He wound up finishing fourth at 96 kg in the 2004 Olympics before capturing a World bronze medal in 2007 before being named the captain of the 2008 Olympic team in 2008 despite having to pull out due to injury.

"In 2007 he won a bronze and I was on that coaching staff. And then in 2008, he was team captain and made a good run and had some health issues right at the end [and] didn't get to compete. But just for all that time getting to know him on both sides of the whistle, so to speak, has been pretty awesome."

In the lead up to Cormier's final fight and the last of the trilogy against current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, McCoy helped Cormier train and get into fighting shape.

Given the wrestling accolades and career Cormier had, McCoy said it wasn't so much about teaching Cormier anything new, but rather refining and reinforcing what to work on.

"We just focused on things to fine tune, focused on his conditioning and focused on a couple of technical areas. He's an elite level wrestler so it doesn't really make sense to think you're gonna teach him something brand new...," McCoy said. "But I wasn't really trying to teach him a new thing because wrestling normally is a lot different than wrestling in an MMA background, so really the focus is on blending them and making sure the positions we had talked about were places where we spent the most time."

A big part of the training the two did revolved around watching old film of Cormier in his previous fights against Miocic and basing what to do off of that.

"We watched the first two fights and highlighted a couple of areas that we knew [Miocic] was looking for and a couple of areas that he [Cormier] needed to shore up. It's just like any other competition, when you compete, you take what you can, you learn, you adjust and move forward so it wasn't even so much focused on just being a wrestling match. It was more you've got two of the greatest heavyweights — greatest UFC fighters overall — but especially at the heavyweight, so they're going to have different strategies and tactics, so we've got to be aware of those."

McCoy felt both fighters — Miocic and Cormier — did certain things well and played to their strengths for what he felt was a fairly evenly matched fight.

"Where more people expected to see more takedowns in the fight and in the striking was pretty consistent and obviously Stipe tied him up a lot, pushed him up against the cage and slowed him down that way, which was to his advantage. But Daniel was able to push the pace on his feet and with the striking and got that one takedown, so it was a pretty evenly matched fight.

"But it's said, when you're the challenger, you can't be 50/50 with the champ, because if it goes 50/50, the champ is gonna get the win."

While McCoy might not have been Cormier's full-time or most frequent training partner for this fight, he still relished the opportunity to help out how he could.

And though the result didn't go Cormier's way, McCoy was still just as impressed with Cormier now as he was when they first met almost 20 years ago.

"We got a few good workouts in and it was pretty exciting just to be there and see him perform," McCoy said. "It's disappointing in the result of the fight, but in no way disappointing with the effort. Going out there at 41 years old to compete at that level is pretty awesome."

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE