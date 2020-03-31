Penn State senior Shakur Rasheed took to Instagram addressing wrestlers, fans and wrestling platforms whom he urged to help fight for an extra year of eligibility for winter sport athletes.

The post comes one day after the announcement by the NCAA granting spring athletes an extra year, but not winter athletes.

Rasheed started off by stating his understanding of the situation, saying that the season being cut short is "nobody's fault" and it had to be done. However, he thought the NCAA did not do winter athletes "right" when the organization did not include them in their blanket waiver.

"We all go into a year with one main goal and that is to win a national title or All-American or simply compete at the NCAA tournament and give it everything we’ve got," Rasheed wrote. "While many people dream to have the opportunity to do those things, it was not a dream for us. It was our reality. So no I cannot accept that this is it."

He also stressed the importance of the tournament itself being at the core of the collegiate season, and the coronavirus, which caused the cancellation, "shouldn't be the end of the 2020 seniors story."

Rasheed is the second member of Penn State wrestling to speak out against the decision. Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young previously did so in a Twitter post on Monday.

"I love this sport and I was truly starting to express that as the year was ending, all I want along with many other seniors is to have our last scrap at the big show and simply our right goodbye," Rasheed wrote. "I think we’ve deserved it. So let’s do something about this, if everyone in the wrestling world comes together we could sway the NCAA’s decision to do the right thing.

"Every wrestler, wrestling fan, wrestling platform. Let’s do it."

