The last time Penn State traveled west of the Mississippi things didn't go well as the Nittany Lions fell to Arizona State to snap a 60-match winning streak.

Cael Sanderson's squad made the trek back out to the midwest on Friday but fared much better against Nebraska despite the Huskers winning three of the first five bouts.

The back half of Penn State's lineup, specifically Seth Nevills, helped propel the Nittany Lions to a 20-18 win over the Cornhuskers on the road.

Brandon Meredith got the night started by dropping a 3-1 sudden victory decision to Nebraska's Alex Thomsen, putting the Cornhuskers up 3-0 early.

Roman Bravo-Young continued his dominance and winning ways, racking up another ranked win as he downed No. 13 Ridge Lovett with a six-point move at the end of the match to lock up an 11-3 major decision.

Bravo-Young's major decision gave Penn State its first lead of the night at 4-3, setting up Nick Lee to extend the Nittany Lions' lead.

Lee also continued his hot streak, winning his 13th straight match dating back to last season, picking up his second ranked win of the year in the process as he downed longtime foe Chad Red by a 9-1 major to put Penn State up 8-3 midway through the first half.

The momentum of the first half swung quickly in Nebraska's favor after Lee's win as the Huskers got a huge pin from No. 14 Collin Purinton at 149 and a 5-3 decision from No. 11 Peyton Robb to give Nebraska the 12-8 lead heading into the break.

Vincenzo Joseph and No. 5 Isaiah White faced off for the fourth time in their college careers as Joseph extended his record against White to 4-0 all-time thanks to a 5-1 decision to put Penn State within one.

At 174, Mark Hall got an early takedown wiped off the board against No. 6 Mikey Labriola after a successful challenge by Nebraska.

He countered with a late first period takedown to get back on top 2-0 en route to a win by fall, his team-leading sixth of the season, at the 6:52 mark to put Penn State back in front 17-12, swinging the momentum back in Penn State's favor.

Nebraska quickly responded as No. 6 Taylor Venz took Aaron Brooks down three times en route to a 9-5 decision to hand Brooks his first loss of the season and cutting Penn State's lead to just 17-15.

The Huskers continued to keep up the pressure and kept their foot on the gas as they once again reclaimed the lead thanks to No. 8 Eric Schultz's 3-1 decision over Shakur Rasheed, putting Nebraska back out in front 18-17.

It came down to Seth Nevills at heavyweight as he picked up the first ranked win of his career, downing No. 15 Christian Lance by 5-0 decision to win the dual on the road for the Nittany Lions as they eke out a huge win against Nebraska.