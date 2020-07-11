Wrestling, Ohio State, Bo Nickal
Bo Nickal, former Penn State wrestler and 2019 Hodge Trophy recipient, is honored during Penn State Wrestling's match against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center, in State College, Pa.

 Noah Riffe

Former three-time NCAA champion Bo Nickal has long made his MMA ambitions known, and on Saturday, the Allen, Texas, native got closer to the Octagon than he’s been in some time.

Nickal, who is currently represented by First Round Management and also trains with American Top Team, joined his teammate Jorge Masvidal on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for UFC 251 as Masvidal takes on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for Usman’s title.

Nickal posted a video on his Instagram story Saturday of him showing support for Masvidal and also provided a glimpse of him and Masvidal warming up ahead of the title fight.

The Penn State legend has yet to officially compete in amateur or professional MMA and is still vying for a spot on the 2021 US Olympic team.

