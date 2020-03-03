Outside of the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex, Jarod Verkleeren likely entered the season as a relative unknown and an unproven entity in the college wrestling world.

He spent last season fighting for a roster spot at 149 pounds with eventual NCAA qualifier Brady Berge, seeing action in seven of Penn State's 14 duals last season and amassing an overall record of 15-6.

It was a serviceable and formidable effort by Verkleeren, but it wasn't enough to earn a spot on the Nittany Lions' postseason roster in either the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments.

This season, Verkleeren has been Penn State's starter in 12 of 14 of the Nittany Lions' duals, establishing himself as the go-to guy at 149 pounds and impressing along the way, especially recently.

"He's just got a different look in his eye, a little bit more energy. He's the guy now — we were kind of back and forth there for a little while," Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. "Maybe that can be a distraction, but a lot of being successful is just really being focused and clear on what you want. I feel like he's figured that out the last little while."

Verkleeren is 15-6 this season in his first full season as a starter.

But more importantly, he's making his postseason debut for the Nittany Lions — something Sanderson is cognizant of but not worried about.

"You have to bring the young kids along and be patient with them but these guys have plenty of experience with postseasons and wrestling in big tournaments, so you don't make things bigger than they really are — we just help them keep things in perspective," Sanderson said.

After alternating with Berge last season and with Berge up a weight, Sanderson opted to go with Verkleeren at 149, and it's a move that's paid dividends.

The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native ended his season with four consecutive ranked matchups, going 2-2 in them.

The most crucial and telling aspect of that record though is how the losses came to be.

Verkleeren took on then-No. 15 Cole Martin of Wisconsin winning by 3-2 decision and showing he can

compete with top-tier national contenders.

He was then dealt two sudden victory losses in a row by then-No. 6 Brayton Lee of Minnesota and No. 1 Sammy Sasso of Ohio State.

It was in the losses though where Sanderson really began to believe in Verkleeren's potential as a threat entering the postseason.

“If you can go take on the No. 1 guy in the country in overtime you can definitely be an All-American and be in the mix there,” Sanderson said after Verkleeren's 3-1 sudden victory loss to Sasso.

The Nittany Lions will likely rely on Verkleeren to be an under-the-radar and consistent point scorer in the Big Ten tournament, which Verkleeren is looking to parlay into an NCAA Tournament berth.

His task is made easier by the fact that the Big Ten has 10 automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament, meaning Verkleeren needs to finish 10th or better to qualify for the big tournament.

He's not worried, and if anything he knows the strides he's made since the beginning of the year.

"I think I just had room to grow,” Verkleeren said. “I started off the year kind of rough, but I've just been getting better and better leading up to Big Tens. It should be fun."

The ranked matchups Verkleeren's had will likely play out once again as rematches in the Big Ten Tournament, something Verkleeren knows well and feels more confident about when the tournament starts on Saturday.

His goal is clear too — avenge those losses, keep up his winning ways and ultimately become Penn State’s first Big Ten champion at 149 since Zain Retherford took home three straight titles from 2016-18.

"I think now I know I can wrestle against these guys, so that's what I'm gonna do," Verkleeren said. "I'm excited. I'm looking to win."