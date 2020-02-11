After back-to-back fifth place finishes at the past two NCAA Tournaments, Nick Lee has looked like a man on a mission his junior year.

The Evansville, Indiana, native is currently 16-0 with four ranked wins and 15 bonus point wins as he gears up for a national title run at 141 pounds.

But it was his performance this past weekend — picking up a pair of top-10 bonus point wins: a 14-1 major over No. 7 Tristan Moran and a pin against Minnesota's No. 4 Mitch McKee — which netted Lee his first accolades of the season.

The two-time All-American was named co-Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for his dominant results in the Nittany Lions' final road duals of the season and is taking home the award along with Michigan heavyweight Mason Parris.

Lee is the first Nittany Lion to take home a weekly honor so far this season.