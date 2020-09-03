Wrestling's Reckoning

There's long been a race problem in wrestling.

The sport, especially at the collegiate and even more specifically at the Division I level, is one of the whitest in the country.

According to the NCAA's demographic database, from 2008-2018, the median percentage of white head coaches was 92%, while the median percentage of white wrestlers was 79% at the Division I level.

For wrestlers like two-time Indiana All-American Nate Jackson or former Penn State national champion Mark Hall, this lack of diversity in the sport became very apparent, though not always immediately.

"I grew up in a predominantly white family and in a predominantly white area," Hall told The Daily Collegian. "On the other hand, I kind of recognized the diversity I was among, but I was too young and didn't really realize Black wrestling success was as rare compared to a lot of white wrestling. It wasn't glaring to me, but it was there."

In Jackson's experience, as he got older, he began to see a change toward being one of the few Black wrestlers in the wrestling room.

"When I first started, my dad actually started a wrestling club, and the area he started it in was predominantly Black. And after I had been in that club for about three years, I went to another predominantly Black club...," Jackson told the Collegian. "I know that there was a shift when I went from those clubs to high school.”

Issues in representation are very real, Jackson said, and there are other issues in the sport that stem from this lack of representation.

"There are a lot of issues — hiring practices, the pay gap, under-representation especially at the Division I level of coaching, it's an issue. It's an issue of representation across the board," Jackson said.

That lack of representation seeps into other aspects of the sport and could even serve as a deterrent to start the sport, Jackson said.

"What that means is that voice for that child who wants to continue to do something, it's gonna be a lot smaller, and then it's going to be a lot less insulated," Jackson said. "So me as an eighth grader, when I'm thinking about choosing between these two sports and over here is this one sport where it's going to be tougher for me to reach the things that I want to reach within that sport, I may choose that sport over a sport like wrestling that I can't really see myself having success in."

Outside of the sports world, this year has seen renewed attention paid to the movement for Black lives.

The killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake, among countless others, have galvanized, mobilized and organized people of all races, gender identities and cultures to stand in solidarity with the Black community and other marginalized groups across the country to demand justice.

But for Black people living in America, McCoy said, this is nothing new.

"Shortly after the George Floyd situation, we saw how everybody across the country was reacting to it and as Black men, it's like, wait a minute, this could happen to me — you see a lot of people talking about this could be me," former Penn State wrestler and two-time Olympian Kerry McCoy told the Collegian. "Then you see World and Olympic champions, doctors, lawyers, all very successful people that kind of have that same feeling.

“This isn't just something that's a passing phase — this is something we've grown up with and lived with for our whole lives. And so now you see it isn't just a handful of people, but it is truly something that goes across our culture."

And while the United States is undergoing a reckoning of its own when it comes to race, the wrestling and sports worlds are, too.

On the wrestling stage, the effort to diversify the sport and empower Black wrestlers throughout is being led by the newly-formed Black Wrestling Association, which boasts Jackson and two former Penn Staters — McCoy and Hall — among its 11 founders.

The organization came to be after a conversation between Jackson and former Iowa State national champion Kyven Gadson following the killing of Arbery and began to take shape following the killing of George Floyd.

Jackson felt the killing of Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin was "a paradigm shifter," and was surprised to see so many people react similarly from what he felt was a place of empathy.

As a result, Gadson and Jackson became inspired to do something that would make a difference, and thus began the latent first stages of the BWA.

The organization's mission statement reads: "To Inspire, Connect, and Empower Black Wrestlers and Allies to Grow Wrestling through Representation, Equality and Opportunity."

McCoy, who serves as the BWA's vice president, wanted to ensure the organization had concrete visions and stayed close to the words in its mission statement.

"We're just focusing on Black wrestlers and their accomplishments. For us, it's taking that to the next level to really inspire and empower but also connect whether it's by age, by experience by geographical location, and really to grow wrestling, increase representation, increase equality and increase opportunity," the two-time NCAA champion said.

Also emerging from this desire for social and societal change are Black athletes using their voices and letting their humanity — not athletic ability — define them.

"Being a good wrestler has been a blessing for me, and that's what I know I'm good at but also I know I won't be able to wrestle forever," Hall said. "I would like to be thought of as more than a wrestler. I don't know if I fulfilled that in my head quite yet, but I'm on my way with the people I've surrounded myself with and the groups I'm a part of and the education that I've received.

“I'm going to continue to put myself in the best position to create that man I want to be so other other people can have that inspiration."

Jackson echoed a similar sentiment.

"I think that what you see now is a movement for social change across the board where people are being more than athletes, these people are being more than businessmen, more than lawyers, more than organizations. People are starting to get behind movements and understand the importance and the prominence of really celebrating people," Jackson said. "That's our most valuable resource, so that's kind of what we want to do."

Hall, an Apple Valley, Minnesota, native said there was a period of time where he was "lost" in recent months but was empowered to find what makes him passionate.

"There were some dark days in there where I'm just thinking I'm a wrestler, but at the end of the day, I have an opportunity to be so much more than that," Hall said. "I was just lost for a while and having the guys that I do around me, helped me find myself and find my purpose in the world and that was really helpful."

Another potential factor at play — so-called "color blindness” — can have damaging effects in the long run, especially when perpetrated by white coaches, McCoy said.

Though McCoy said certainly not every coach does it and that most coaches do care about the wellbeing of all their athletes.

"When you say 'I don't see color,' if you're a coach and you don't see color, that can a big red flag because now if whatever percent of your team is athletes of color, you have to see color," McCoy, who spent 16 years as a Division I head coach, said. "Because now you really go into the point where you just see X's and O's and times and yards and carries and free throws — all those different things. So, I think it's important when you start seeing that it is for coaches to be able to step back and recognize it."

Jackson, Hall and McCoy also said another area where improvement is necessary is in the language used to describe and characterize Black wrestlers, especially subtly

"I think it is going to be a battle of trying to overcome those overt things that we just disagree with or that rub us the wrong way," Jackson said. "But moreover getting into the things that people don't really see, and then creating change there."

Hall agreed and said there's got to be a degree of learning about what language to use as well.

"Language, especially now, is super important. Say a coach calls an African-American guy athletic, they're not doing it to be hurtful. They're not doing it to get under your skin or stereotype," the three-time Big Ten champion said.

"Their intent and message is pure but being able to deliver that message in a way that's respectful is hard to do but once you learn how to do it... it keeps people from using that non-inclusive language."

***

At 46, McCoy has almost 20 years on Hall, Jackson, and many of the younger members of the BWA.

And while they’ll all readily say that the U.S. has a long way to go, McCoy has seen progress and increases in representation in the sport.

"I think people overall have definitely become more aware," he said. "You can look at it as incremental progress but also progress is progress."

Also helping to make progress is the unique position the BWA is in, as an organization where all of the members are linked by wrestling.

And because of their affiliations with wrestling, Jackson feels there's an innate level of respect that comes from that.

"The cool thing about our sport and the way it differs from a lot of other sports in our society is, while it's really small, we are a really respected group," Jackson said. "Why we get that respect, that's anybody's guess. But everybody knows this is a wrestler, meaning he chose the tough path, the thankless path."

The sport has opened up opportunities for Jackson and others, and now they're trying to give back and help foster relationships and provide support — something Jackson said is of the utmost need.

"The number one thing for our organization is to build those relationships where we see the area for growth first and foremost, and then we can start to impact them because we just don't want to just say 'here you guys need this or you guys need that," Jackson said. "I think support is something that they need more than anything and to know that they're going to be lifted as they go through this journey. I think that's really important so that's kind of what we're. We're here to bridge that gap."

All of the BWA's founders are men, and Jackson said the organization looked to bridge that gap by electing women's officers to its board while also actively and aggressively promoting women's wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling as well.

With the all-encompassing nature of the BWA's mission and goals, continued awareness is paramount to its founders beyond 2020.

"We don't want people to forget about the important things we're doing, the great things that we want to do," Hall said. "We want to make sure that brand and not only that brand, but the image that we have for wrestling is something that people see every day."

But ultimately, the goal of the BWA is an ironic, and seemingly counterproductive one — planned obsolescence.

Jackson, McCoy, Hall, and others want to get to the point where there's no need for a Black Wrestling Association and where diversity is celebrated and embraced.

"It's interesting, because when you're in these spaces your mission is to make yourself extinct, right? And so it's funny when you look at it that way. But, that's our goal — we want to get to a point where we don't need a BWA," McCoy said. "Once diversity inclusion becomes a part of the fabric of our nation, we're going to be better off because even though people may not recognize or may not admit it, what makes this country so great is the diverse people and the diverse experiences that we have."