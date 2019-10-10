Cael Sanderson
The Penn State wrestling room and regional training center just got a big boost.

Kyle Snyder, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics and is a two-time World champion, announced via Twitter that he would be leaving his alma mater of Ohio State and its regional training center to train with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.

Snyder was a three-time Big Ten and NCAA champion at heavyweight for the Buckeyes.

With the addition of Snyder, he joins 2018 World champion and former Penn State wrestler David Taylor as another senior level medalist at the NLWC and will likely serve as a training partner for Penn State's upper weights as Snyder looks to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

 

