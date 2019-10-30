As Cael Sanderson looks to claim his ninth NCAA title at the helm of Penn State, the general consensus seems to be the Nittany Lions are once again the team to beat.

The National Wrestling Coaches Association released its preseason rankings on Tuesday and the four-time reigning NCAA champion Nittany Lions came in atop the rankings.

Penn State is returning reigning heavyweight champion Anthony Cassar as well as former NCAA champions Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph.

Eight of Penn State's ten wrestlers were ranked by Intermat, including three top-ranked wrestlers in their respective weight classes in Cassar, Hall and Joseph.

Penn State opens its season Sunday Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at Rec Hall against Navy in the first dual of the season.