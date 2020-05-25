From November to March, the eyes of the wrestling world are thrust upon a college town in central Pennsylvania — State College — where fans will find Rec Hall, home to a dynastic program in Penn State.

While Penn State and its coach Cael Sanderson often deservedly garner much of the wrestling attention in the Keystone State and beyond, something going on about 40 miles down the road in an even smaller college town — Lock Haven — is also putting people on notice.

Maybe it's because there are tinges of those blue and white singlets, or people see certain trademark Penn State characteristics interspersed in what's happening in Lock Haven thanks to current coach and former Penn State wrestler Scott Moore.

Maybe it's a product of the Bald Eagles being one of just two Division I programs at an otherwise all-Division II school and posting consecutive top-20 finishes at the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Whatever the reason for the renewed attention and support for the program, however, Moore views it all — both the success and its byproducts — as vital to the Bald Eagles' continued success.

And it's all a part of Moore's plan — one which has been seven years in the making and is one which he views as an equally necessary part to accomplishing his and his program's goals.

"The biggest thing is just consistency and follow through. It's a day-in and day-out assessment of what're you doing to improve and what's your follow through?" Moore told the Daily Collegian in September. "If you set goals, if you set a plan in place, everybody can talk about what they're gonna do, but it's about follow through, and that's what we talk about with our guys a lot."

A big part of Moore's plan stems from his time donning a blue and white singlet and competing in Rec Hall.

Moore was a three-time NCAA qualifier for the Nittany Lions, garnering a Big Ten title and All-American nod at 141 pounds his junior season, while also winning 112 matches in just three years in State College.

He then went on to graduate from the University of Virginia where he also became an All-American in his final season.

But Moore pointed to the lessons he learned at Penn State during a time when the Nittany Lions weren't the juggernaut they are now as some of the most important, especially given the parallels between the once-middling Penn State teams and an up-and-coming Lock Haven team.

"Ultimately, you're as good as your experience. If you've lived it then you can talk about it. There's proof that if you've been through it and accomplished certain things, then anybody can do it, and that's got to be your mentality," Moore said. "Just being part of that room — we weren't a top-10 team then — but now with Penn State being national champions all these years in a row, the pride that comes from wrestling in a program like that carries over to your coaching and your coaching philosophy and the expectations you have for your program."

In his seven years at the helm, Moore has guided the Bald Eagles to a 56-53 record and those two aforementioned top-20 finishes

While on the surface it might seem like an impressive timeline for a program, especially a smaller one, to boast consecutive top-20 finishes, Moore recognizes the current landscape of the sport.

"Specifically here, you're focused on a lot of other things, not just recruiting and training. There are a lot of other things that take time to progress and develop," Moore said. "It seemed like it took a while, but in five or six years, if you're doing the right things and getting the right guys and guys are developing, that's what it takes to be a top-20 program."

Moore said the program ascending to top-20 status was important for a myriad of reasons. But mainly, it provides proof of concept and is evidence that it's not necessary to be a proverbial "blue blood" program to have national success.

"When you start to see the success and the development of the student-athletes, that allows us to go back out to our donors and corporate sponsors and recruits and be able to say we have a plan in place that's being executed. We have guys that... were seventh in the state and now are national finalists or guys that weren't state champions but became All-Americans," Moore said. "It's the story you tell when you have proof the process actually works — it adds validity to the fact that we have a good plan."

Despite Moore's circumstances of being a smaller program with less funding and less resources, he's not looking for pity.

It's a challenging situation, but Moore works hard to ensure him and his staff keep the expectations for the program and his wrestlers at a high level.

"It's us just trying to continue the legacy and the tradition that was built here before us. There's a lot of history at Lock Haven. It's more internal pressure that we expect to compete on the national stage," he said. "...There are a lot of people that have been successful here... but we also recognize that we've got to continue the work we're doing to stay relevant and to stay active on the national scene."

Moore is now almost two decades removed from competing in a Penn State singlet and being under the tutelage of former coaches Troy Sunderland and Dave Hart.

And yet, much of what they taught him and much of what Penn State has come to embody can be found just 40 minutes down the road from Moore's old stomping grounds.

"The relationships that you build allow you to understand it's more than wrestling, it's more than training; it's about building relationships, building character and those are the things the coaches would preach a lot at practice," Moore said. "Penn State is one of the biggest productions in college wrestling and all the things that the coaches and administration do and their marketing to really push and expose the program are things that I kind of took note of."

Without trying to be a carbon copy of Penn State and while still trying to carve out its own niche and his own style as a coach, Moore and Lock Haven have drawn on a thing or two from his alma mater.

"Those are all the same things that we strive for here at Lock Haven now," he said. "Ultimately, it's about building community support and fighting through adversity and building a great environment. And you know, that that's ultimately what's going to build and sustain a program."

During Scott Moore's tenure at Lock Haven, the Bald Eagles have garnered national attention thanks to the performances of All-Americans and NCAA qualifiers like Chance Marsteller, Ronnie Perry, Kyle Shoop and others as well as his team's performances against top-tier dual meet opponents.

And while Moore conceded that maybe he would've liked to be successful more quickly, he realizes the position he's in and to appreciate the success he's had.

The Nittany Lions' 23rd-winningest wrestler all-time and most recent 50-plus match winner also hopes his Lock Haven program can serve as a potential blueprint and model for other coaches and athletes in the same way Penn State and other programs and coaches did for Moore.

"Hopefully our run and our success can help motivate, whether it's a high school team or another small college, that with the right work and the right attitude and the right formula, you can be successful," Moore said.