Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club are putting together their third freestyle wrestling card in as many months.

The November card, which will stream live on Rokfin on Nov. 24, features a matchup between Hodge Trophy winner and World champion David Taylor and former two-time NCAA champion Gabe Dean of Cornell.

The most recent bout was announced on Monday and it will pit two-time Indiana All-American Nate Jackson against former Penn State three-time NCAA champion Bo Nickal.

I will be wrestling Nate Jackson on November 24th. Let’s get it. Available to watch at https://t.co/vrLDbHcgtk pic.twitter.com/oU93983BMx — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) November 9, 2020

Thus far the third and final known bout will feature two-time Penn State Hodge Trophy winner Zain Retherford against former two-time Ohio State All-American and current NJRTC coach Reece Humphrey.

