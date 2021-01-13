Penn State Wrestling v. Maryland, Coaches
Buy Now

Coaches Cael Sanderson, Casey Cunningham, and Cody Sanderson give direction during Penn State wrestling’s meet against the University of Maryland in Rec Hall on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Penn State won 40-3 over the Terrapins.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State wrestling fans will have to wait a bit longer to catch Cael Sanderson's squad in action.

It was announced Wednesday that the Nittany Lions were pausing team activities due to positive coronavirus results among Tier I personnel.

As a result, Penn State's opening match against Rutgers, originally slated for Saturday, has been postponed, and the university will work with the Big Ten to attempt to reschedule.

No determination has been made about how the pause may impact team activities beyond Jan. 16.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags