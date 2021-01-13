Penn State wrestling fans will have to wait a bit longer to catch Cael Sanderson's squad in action.

It was announced Wednesday that the Nittany Lions were pausing team activities due to positive coronavirus results among Tier I personnel.

As a result, Penn State's opening match against Rutgers, originally slated for Saturday, has been postponed, and the university will work with the Big Ten to attempt to reschedule.

No determination has been made about how the pause may impact team activities beyond Jan. 16.

